PDEA-7 to file raps against 5 persons nabbed in Carreta drug den raid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Illegal drug charges will be filed on Monday, July 5, against a man, who claimed to be a former Cebu City government employee, and four others, who were arrested during a raid on a suspected drug den in Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Richard Cañete, 48, suspected drug den maintainer, would be charged with selling of illegal drugs and maintenance of a drug den which are violations in the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, said Leia Albiar, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) spokesperson.

The four others, who were arrested namely Marites M. Banquicio, 38; Alex M. Pardillo Jr., 39, an electrician; Juanito A. Basiliote, 69; and Emmanuel A. Malloy-on, 29, a construction worker will be facing charges of visiting a drug den, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Albiar.

She said that they raided and shut down the suspected drug den last Saturday evening (July 3).

Albiar said that it took them two weeks to raid and shut down the suspected drug den allegedly operated by Cañete, who was very cautious with whomever would visit the suspected drug den.

“Around two weeks gyud daw ilang case build up ani kay kung naa daw bagong musulod sa iyang drug den, mura siya og mu undang if dili sya familiar sa tao,” she said.

(It took us around two weeks for the case build up against the suspect because if there was a new face who would enter the drug den, it would seem that he would stop what they were doing there if he was not familiar with the person.)

Albiar said that that was the reason that it took us a long time to verify if the area was really a drug den because we had to let the Cañete be familiar with our asset and he also sensed that he was being monitored so his operation was on and off.

She said that Cañete was using the second floor of his two-story house as a suspected drug den while the first floor of the house was a rented room.

During the operation on Saturday, July 3, in Barangay Carreta, PDEA-7 agents raided the drug den, arrested the 5 suspects and confiscated 17 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P115,600.

She said that they considered Cañete as a high value target because of the impact of a drug den in the area.

She said that for this month, this was the second suspected drug den closed by PDEA-7 agents.

Both suspected drug dens were closed in three hours on Saturday, July 3. The Liloan raid was done three hours after the Carreta raid on a suspected drug den.

Albiar said that the Liloan policemen were the lead unit in the Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town raid while the PDEA-7 agents assisted in the operation.

The operation led to the arrest of six persons and the confiscation of 25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P170,000.

/dbs