Dagami Warriors beat fellow Cebu teams in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors defeated fellow Cebu-based pro chess teams, the Toledo City Trojans and the Cebu City Machers, in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The Dagami Warriors are tied with the south division’s top-ranked Camarines Soaring Eagles with 24 wins and five losses. The Soaring Eagles remain at the top spot in the south division standings, but Cordova is just an inch away from dislodging them as the latter already accumulated 394 total points over the former’s 395.

Cordova dominated their two matches yesterday by beating the Machers,14.5-6.5, and the Trojans,16.5-4.5. The Dagami Warriors scored 5.5 in the blitz round against the Machers’ 1.5 points. They proceeded in beating the Machers in the rapid competition with,9.0-5.0 final tally.

They defeated the undermanned Trojans both in the blitz and rapid rounds. They scored 5.5-1.5, in the blitz and 11-3, in the rapid competition.

Cordova is manned by its import, Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bryle Arellano, and Allan Pason.

The Trojans lost to the bottom-ranked Iriga City Oragons,8.5-12.5, while the Machers bowed down to the Zamboanga Sultans,9-12.

The Trojans continue to descend in the south division standings with a 15-14 (win-loss) record. They are now seated in sixth place while the Machers are at the ninth spot with an 8-21 (win-loss) card.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors also lost their two scheduled matches. They were beaten by a hairline versus the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,10-11, and were edged by the Negros Kingsmen, 9.5-11.5.

The Naki Warriors is at eighth place in the standings with the same win-loss record as the Machers, but they have higher total points of 244 than the former’s 235.5.

