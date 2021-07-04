Cebu City’s effort to save trees gets boost from native tree lovers’ group

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Native trees need protection so these won’t go extinct.

Cel Tungol, founder of the Philippine Native Tree Enthusiasts, an environmental civic group, said that making sure that they would get enough air and water would be the best means to ensure their survival.

“Our native trees are fast disappearing that is why they need the protection from each and everyone of us,” she said.

Tungol lauded the effort of the Cebu City government to save native tree species after she heard reports on the recent rescue of two Bragas trees located along J. Llorente Street and whose roots were covered with asphalt.

Bagras trees are also known as rainbow eucalyptus or Mindanao gum tree.

“The tree will not survive in the long term because the roots of the trees usually, of course they need air and water to survive. If you enclose that in asphalt so there is limited supply of water and care so eventually the tree will die,” she said in a recorded message which she sent to city officials.

“The tree looks healthy right now but it will not be able to maximize its full potential given that there are restrictions on the requirement for water and air for its proper growth and survival,” Tungol added.

She said that rescued Bagras trees were among the few native eucalyptus trees that had continued to grow in the Philippines.

“If you look at the trunk it changes its color that is reason why its called rainbow tree and you are very lucky to have it in your place,” she said.

Tungol is asking the city government and the rest of the Cebuanos to do their share in protecting these native trees.

“I hope that you will continue that in your other trees, native trees that you see around Cebu,” she said.

