CPPO cops focus on water activities as they kick off PCR month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tree and mangrove planting, and Scubasurero are among the activities lined up by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to celebrate their 26th Police Community Relations month this year.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the CPPO top official, said that they were targeting at least 1,000 trees or mangroves to be planted this month alone in all 54 city and municipal police stations in Cebu province.

Soriano said that since then, they had been reaching out to the community, whom they believed their best partner in securing the safety of the province.

Apart from this, he said that they would also align their activities as their contribution to the Philippine Environment Month Celebration held every June.

He also said that they would continue their ‘barangayanihan’ and other outreach programs in every barangay even to the islands that would be difficult to reach.

The nationwide kick-off of the Police Community Relations month celebration will happen on Monday, July 5, but the CPPO had already conducted their province-wide kick-off of activities for the PCR month last July 2.

“Last July 2, we made a province-wide kick-off activity while sa Monday pa lang ang national kick-off nya ay nag start na kami ng July 2 for a province-wide Kaligkasan activity. Lahat ng police stations and the provincial headquarter ng CPPO ay nagparticipate ng tree planting o mangrove planting at Scubasurero activities, yun po ang ating participation at form ng kick-off namin for the PCR month,” he said.

Kaligkasan is a program of the CPPO which means Kaligtasan (safety) and Kalikasan (nature or environment)

Soriano said that they always prioritize all PCR activities as they considered them at the forefront of all the PNP operations including intelligence, operations, and others.

He further said that PCR was also the primary thrust of PNP to bring the police closer to the community and vice versa.

“We have been gaining, dito sa mga ginagawa natin at nararamdam natin dito sa Cebu province ang cooperation po ng bawat isa at napakalakas ng suporta ng civilian community at the local police,” he said.

Soriano said that they would continue to partner with the community in their activities as their previous programs were proof of their tight coordination with the people.

Recently, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had also launched their Kasaligan sa Kabataan program as their way to win the children’s hearts following the alarming situation in the city where minors were rescued from being involved in illegal drug activities.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) has recently expressed their concern after their recent drug operation in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City where they rescued two minors whose mother allegedly let her two-year-old son play with a tooter, one used for snorting illegal drugs, by telling him that it was a lollipop.

