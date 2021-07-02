Cebu City policemen trying to win kids’ hearts, change their mindset

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are trying to win the hearts of children and change their mindset as a way to prevent drug peddlers from using them as drug couriers.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office director, said that they were launching the “Kasaligan sa Kabataan” program as a way to win the hearts of children and gain their trust.

Ligan said that the program which was in line with the Police Community Relations Month celebration, included giving food, advice and mentoring them so that they would not fall prey to these drug peddlers and in a way help the police in their anti-illegal drug campaign.

“Ginahatag nato og mindset para sa atoang mga batan on nga ang atong kapulisan, kasaligan gyud. Kahibalo man ta sa panghitabo ron sa palibot sa atoang syudad, nga kining mga bata gihimong courier sa ma illegal drugs from the drug personalities,” said Ligan.

(We are giving the children a mindset that they can trust our policemen. We know about what is happening in the city’s environment, that these children are made couriers of illegal drugs by drug personalities.)

“Gani, atong nadunggan, nabasa, lately, maoy mga gipangbalita. Mao ni nga atoa ning gilusad nga programaha,” he said.

(In fact, we read these in the news recently. That is the reason we launched this program.)

The CCPO policemen led by Ligan launched the Kasaligan sa Kabataan program at the San Roque Gymnasium at C. Padilla Street, in Cebu City, today, July 2.

At least 50 children and 30 youths of Atong Gugma Alang sa Kabataan (AGAK) in Barangay Mambaling received goods during the launching. AGAK is a religious organization supporting children in Barangay Mambaling.

Ligan said that their support for the children would not only be limited to giving them food, but also assistance regarding today’s societal issues including the police campaign against illegal drugs.

“Sayod man ta, labi na ning mga bata ron nga naa sa environment nga di kaayo maayo. Kinahanglan nga tagaan gyud silag maayo nga suporta, dili lang sa pagkaon, kundi makanunayin nga pagkastoryaon,” he said.

(We are aware, especially that our environment is not good for the youth. We need to provide the support they need not only in food but regular counseling and mentoring.)

Recently, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-CEVRO) expressed concern over the alarming status of minors having been exposed to illegal drugs.

This after they rescued two boys, whose ages are two years old and less than a year old during a recent anti-illegal drug operation.

The mother of the children, who remains at large, allegedly let her children play with a tooter, which is used in taking in illegal drugs, by telling them that it was a lollipop.

With this, Ligan said that the program would be regularly done, especially that July was also Police Community Relations (PCR’s) month and this was the 26th PCR month for the CCPO.

He said that they would include feeding programs, gift-giving, games and storytelling activities to develop a deeper connection between the police and the children.

/dbs