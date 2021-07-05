Sara Duterte won’t seek presidency if Rody files VP bid — HNP exec

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio may not run for president under any party should her father President Rodrigo Duterte vie for the vice presidency, her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) said Monday.

“If it’s really the case wherein President Digong will run for vice president in 2022, then in all likelihood, you will probably see another presidential candidate aligned with President Digong,” HNP Secretary-General Anthony Del Rosario said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

The President, chairman of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), said he can be considered a vice president candidate in the upcoming elections “to maintain equilibrium.”

Pressed if Duterte-Carpio would run for president under a different party from her father’s PDP-Laban should Duterte run for vice president, Del Rosario insisted that the Davao City mayor would still decide against running for the country’s highest post citing “check and balances.”

“I don’t believe so. Again, it doesn’t really depend on the party. It’s just the principle behind it. May problema tayo sa check and balance. And the mayor is aware of that,” Del Rosario said.

“I believe, like she mentioned earlier, weeks ago, a Duterte-Duterte tandem is not really something she’s in favor of,” he went on.

Del Rosario said he believes Duterte-Carpio would support any candidate her father endorses as president in the 2022 national elections, even if that would be Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

“If Mayor Sara is no longer interested to run for president because her father is running for vice president, then anything could be possible. In this particular incident, if Senator Bong Go is to be chosen as standard bearer of PDP and President Digong will be vice president candidate, I don’t see why Mayor Sara would oppose that particular tandem,” Del Rosario said.

“I believe that the mayor, Mayor Sara, will support whoever her father endorses,” he added.

While the President expressed openness to run for vice president, he previously said he would support House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez if the lawmaker decided to pursue the second-highest government post.