Bisaya ex-PBB housemates unite for collab in Kim Chiu’s vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bisaya represent!

Ex Pinoy Big Brother housemates, Kim Chiu, Maymay Entrata, and Lie Reposposa gave their Bisaya fans a treat in Chiu’s latest vlog, “BISAYA 101: SONG LYRICS TRANSLATION with Maymay and Lie,” which was uploaded early Monday, July 5, 2021.

The “Chinita Princess” Chiu, who hails from Cebu, had a fun game of translating English and Tagalog lyrics to Bisaya with Reposposa from Tagum and Entrata from Cagayan de Oro.

The celebrities took turns in translating the lyrics and it looked like Entrata was taking the lead.

In one of the lines from the Tagalog song “Sana Maulit Muli,” Entrata’s translations were flawless.

In the line, “Kung kaya lang iwanan ka, di na sana aasa pa,” Entrata’s translation was “Kung pwde lang nga biyaan taka, di na unta ko mo tuo pa.”

Reposposa, meanwhile, had a hard time translating some words, which made the trio’s vlog even more entertaining.

Chiu? Well, she’s known to be very fluent in speaking Bisaya and she made it clear while translating the song “Chinita Girl.”

The line “Sa iyong tingin palang, ako ay na tunaw na,” Chiu translated it as “Sa imo palang pag tanaw, natunaw dayon ko.”

If these excerpts are making you laugh, wait till you see their reactions.

Way sama ka alegre tanawon ang mga bisaya!

/bmjo