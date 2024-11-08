Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf Desert sees its first recorded snow

On November 3, 2024, the Al-Nafūd desert in Al-Jawf, Saudi Arabia, saw its first recorded snowfall.

Social media buzzed as people shared photos and videos of this unusual event, including scenes of camels carefully walking on the ice.

The United Arab Emirates National Center of Meteorology says the unusual weather event stemmed from a low-pressure area from the Arabian Sea.

How did the Saudi Arabian desert get snow?

The region’s temperature can spike up to 55°C, so the sudden emergence of frost was truly surprising.

UK-based news site Metro reported the low-pressure area brought moist air into this arid location.

This phenomenon caused thunderstorms, hail and rainfall across Saudi Arabia and neighboring UAE.

CNBC shared a UAE Meteorology Center advisory for residents to prepare for more inclement weather.

The unusual condition can reduce visibility and disrupt travel in the Saudi Arabian desert.

Contrary to popular belief, deserts can experience snow.

For example, the Sahara has had numerous recorded instances of frost over the last decades.

News website The Conversation explains that snow requires cold temperatures and moist air to form.

The recent low-pressure area can have drawn cool, moist air towards the Al-Nafūd desert, allowing snowfall.

Snow can form over higher ground like the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

If the air is cold enough, moisture can freeze into snow crystals and blanket the region in white.

The World Bank says West Asia is one of the regions most susceptible to climate-related impacts.

Despite the recent snowfall, projections indicate rising average temperatures.

Soon, it could lead to increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns.

The Saudi Arabian desert wasn’t the only location with unusual weather.

Firstpost reported that Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, struggled with heavy rainfall and eventually flooding.