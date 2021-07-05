PB approves resolution asking IATF allocation for ROFs quarantine expenses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Board approved on Monday, July 5, 2021, a resolution requesting the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to consider the timely allocation of budget for the payment of hotel quarantine facilities and other necessary expenses of returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs).

The resolution authored by PB member John Ismael Borgonia is pursuant to the pronouncement of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, which is primarily intended for the welfare of ROFs. On June 21, the President said he would want to utilize the unused funds under the Bayanihan Laws to pay for ROFs’ expenses to ease their inconvenience of being quarantined.

Duterte made the announcement after the IATF and Cebu officials had different views on the swab-upon-arrival policy for ROFs and OFWs in Cebu Province.

Borgonia of the third district of Cebu earlier said that he would file the resolution if there would be no action from IATF as ROFs continue to complain that they are still paying from their own pockets the expenses while under quarantine.

He noted that unlike overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), whose quarantine accommodation expenses are shouldered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the IATF’s 10-day hotel-based quarantine policy causes distress and financial burden on the part of the ROFs.

Should the IATF take action on the matter, Borgonia said that such measure to pay for the expenses of the ROFs will not only help the latter save money, but also promote and protect the collective interest of all Filipinos amid the challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Provincial Ordinance No. 2021-04, ROFs and OFWs will be swabbed upon arrival, and once the result is negative, they can proceed to their point of origin where they can continue their quarantine.

On June 29, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia appealed to the IATF to allow Cebu’s policies for ROFs to apply only to its residents. But Duterte made a decision two days after, to have a uniform policy to be observed in the entire country.

/bmjo