Vaccination on hold due to limited vaccine supply – Mandaue exec

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has put on hold the vaccination for first dose on Monday, July 5, 2021, due to the limited vaccine supply.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccine Operation Center, said that the remaining doses of vaccines were allotted for the second doses of some individuals.

Malate said the city received 4,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines last week, where the allocation for first dose inoculations were consumed last Friday, July 2.

“Paspas ang vaccination,” said Malate.

(The vaccination has been fast.)

He said that the city is still awaiting the arrival of the next batch of vaccines and would resume full vaccination immediately once received.

Malate said as of the moment, they would not be adding another inoculation site as the four centers could still accommodate vaccinees for first and second dose inoculations and to not spread the personnel too thinly.

The four centers namely Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, Pacific Mall, and J Centre Mall can accommodate at least 800 individuals per day.

The city government has already administered more than 54,000 doses of the vaccine.

/dbs