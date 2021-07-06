Vin Diesel makes it to the meme world!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dominic Toretto is back!

This time, he is everywhere giving famous movies and series a twist with his ‘family’ lines.

If you are a Fast and Furious franchise, Dom, played by Vin Diesel is the family guy we all want in our family. In all the Fast and Furious movies, he is the rock in the Toretto family.

With that, Diesel’s famous lines about family is the latest internet sensation.

Diesel’s photos are being edited into some iconic movie scenes, showing how he could have protected everyone.

Here, take a look for yourself:

You can’t blame the guy for all his courage in protecting the ones he loves, right?

Salute mi familia!

/bmjo