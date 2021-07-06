NBI-7 issues subpoena against live-in partner of at-large drug maintainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) issued a subpoena to the live-in partner of a still at-large drug den maintainer in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

This as the NBI-7 says it does not discount the possibility that the live-in partner might be involved in illegal drugs too. NBI-7 isn’t disclosing the name of the drug personality yet for the protection of two involved minors.

Last June 29, the NBI-7 expressed alarm over the reports they received that a two-year-old and a less than a year old kid were allegedly exposed to the threat of illegal drugs in a reported drug den in Barangay Punta Princesa. The drug bust was done on June 24, in which two individuals were arrested.

Two kids were rescued from the den but the mother of the kids was not around during the operation.

READ: NBI-7 alarmed by presence of toddlers in Punta Princesa drug den

NBI-7 director Attorney Renan Oliva said that they issued a subpoena as part of its standard operating procedure, considering that he is the live-in partner of the mother involved in this illegal drug activity.

“That’s why, as per our standard operating procedure, we will issue him a subpoena because he is part of the investigation, being the live-in partner (not the biological father). He lives there and the kids live there, too. One of the questions is why wasn’t he able to stop what was happening to the kids there?” Oliva said.

Oliva also said that they are issuing this subpoena so that the live-in partner can also explain his side. Oliva said they will continue to look for more witnesses not disregarding their strict evaluation of the veracity of each of their testimony.

As of this posting, Oliva said that the two male minors are still under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development here and are being subjected to medical and psychological interventions.

He added that they are in constant communication with the DSWD regarding the welfare of the two involved minors. Should the relatives request to take the custody of the minors, they will leave it up to DSWD to decide.

/bmjo