PROBE tells 600 returned sidewalk vendors to get vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sidewalk vendors have now returned to selected streets in Cebu City for a trial period of one month as the city government studies the operations in the formulation of an ordinance institutionalizing them.

The Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team is monitoring the return of 600 vendors in Osmeña Boulevard, Colon, Magallanes, Manalili, Plaridel, Leon Kilat, Sanciangko, and Jakosalem Streets.

PROBE head, Racquel Arce, told CDN Digital, that they have set up the vendors on the sidewalks where they cannot obstruct the flow of pedestrians and must remain within their 2.5-meter spot.

The vendors can sell from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays to Mondays for a trial period of one month to participate in a study the city government is conducting in the process of formulating an ordinance to regulate them.

“Ato silang gitrial for one month kay atong gibalanse ang reaction sa publiko ug ang ilang panginabuhian. Kung makahimo tag ordinansya, protektado na sila if ever magclearing napud ang DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government),” said Arce.

Arce said that the vendors association will play a huge part in regulating its members because it will be tasked to ensure that the vendors are complying with the protocols.

The PROBE team will continue to monitor the sidewalk vendors, but they will also act on complaints from either the vendors or the associations.

The vendors are asked to follow the general guidelines and health protocols and regulate themselves if they wish to continue selling in their spots.

One of the major requests of the PROBE to the vendors is that they should be registered to the city’s vaccination program because when the trial period is extended, the city government will prioritize the vendors who are vaccinated or who have registered for vaccination.

“Ato silang pahinumdoman nga ang pagbaligya sa sidewalk kay pribilehiyo. Siempre kung moextend ta sa atong trial period, unahon gyod to nato ang mga nabakanuhan na or magpabakuna pa,” said Arce.

Arce hopes the vendors would follow the guidelines because if they won’t, the trial may end and they may lose their spots again. /rcg