PRO-7 chief reminds police stations to comply with Intensified Cleanliness Policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) expressed his gratitude to Mandaue City cops who have implemented the Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP) of the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and reminded other policemen to strictly and constantly adhere to this program.

Montejo revisited over the weekend the Mandaue City Police Station 1 located along A. Soriano Street, Corner Ouano Wharf in Barangay Centro and observed that the newly assigned police officers in the station has done a good job in implementing the program ordered by PNP chief Police General Guillermo Eleazar.

It can be recalled that on July 1, the police station was found to have failed to comply with the cleanliness policy, leading to the relief of the 33 policemen assigned to the station.

“Giadto na nako, nindot na. Naa nasay mga tanom, buwak naa pa to silay kapehan. Padayunon lang. Kaya man diay nilang himo-on nganong wa man nila himo-a?” Montejo said.

(I went there, it was already organized. They already have plants, flowers, and also a coffee station. Just continue it. They proved it could be done so why was not this done before?)

The ICP aims to correct minor and small problems in the service, among them includes ensuring cleanliness in all PNP precincts, stations, and offices.

Montejo revealed that even before the ICP program, the PRO-7 already implemented its KKK-7, or the Kahapsay ug Kalimpyo sa Kampo Siyete, program. He thought that it wouldn’t be difficult for police stations in the region to ensure cleanliness in all police stations because of their familiarization of the KKK-7.

“So og hunahunaon, wala ta maglisod pag adapt kay gihimo na nato ang number 1 nga cleanliness in the office,” Montejo said.

(If we really think about it, should not have had a hard time adapting since we already implemented the cleanliness policy in offices before.)

“Mura og insulto kaayo sa amo, sa kadugay na sa programa. Atong gi assign nato didto nga station commander, dili nasad bag-o, mga 4 months naman sad sya. So, angayan na nga tagaan syag disciplinary action,” he added.

(It’s an insult for us as the program has already been there before. The station commander we assigned in this station isn’t new, he has been assigned there for about four months already. So it’s just fitting we implement disciplinary action.)

The relieved officers are undergoing police seminars and Modified Focused Reformation/Reorientation and Moral Enhancement, according to Montejo. Apart from seminars, they will also be subjected to further investigation. As of now, these relieved police officers are reassigned to the City Mobile Force Company.

Montejo added that he will continue to monitor and conduct surprise inspections of all police stations in the region to ensure that his men are following the ICP.

