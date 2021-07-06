4 Cebuano cyclists seek SEA Games berths this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Four Cebuanos will race head-to-head against the country’s best cyclists in the upcoming PhilCycling National Trials this weekend, July 10 to 11, 2021, at the Clark Freeport in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

According to Phil Cycling Vice President Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez Jr., the four are brothers Jonel and Junreck Carcueva, Elmer Navarro and Shagne Yaoyao.

They will go up against 112 other Filipino cyclists vying in this major cycling competition that also serves as a qualification race for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November this year.

Yaoyao will represent the Danao City Sports Commission Cycling Team, while Jonel Carcueva and Navarro will carry Team Go For Gold’s banner. Junreck Carcueva will wear the jersey of 7-Eleven CLiqq – Air21 by Road Bike Philippines.

Jonel Carcueva, a 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) team classification bronze medalist in cycling, will vie in the road race, which covers a 24.6-kilometer loop (six-laps) along with Navarro and Yaoyao.

Carcueva’s brother, Junreck, will compete in the criterium race, which features a 2.3km circuit (20 laps).

Yaoyao and Navarro competed in the National MTB Cross Country Championships in Danao City, north Cebu, last June 11-13, 2021, but faltered in their respective divisions.

Meanwhile, the Carcueva brothers will have their first major race after the COVID-19 pandemic happened last year.

“We will be witnessing competitive cycling right on Day 1 of the Trials and with the road races set for Sunday, this event is one compact competition,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling President Rep. Abraham Bambol Tolentino said.

The races will be staged under a bubble environment as prescribed by the Central Luzon Regional Task Force, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Philippine National Police, Province of Pampanga, and the Department of Tourism.

All participants have to undergo RT-PCR, and Antigen testing, and fans will not be allowed in the bubble staging area at the venue. /rcg