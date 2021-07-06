Belano bags another Cepca weekly title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Junior wood pusher Kristina Belano bagged another weekly tournament title in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Weekly Chess Online Tournament last Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The 12-year-old Belano, a former national age group champion, topped the Group B Arena category by scoring a total of 31 points from her 71 percent winning rate in 14 games.

It is her fourth weekly tournament title this year after she topped two weekend editions in April and one last month.

She bested older woodpushers in Eladio Lim III, who placed second with 26 points, and Ruel Hortelano, who rounded off the top three with 19 points.

In the All-Cepcans category, Jimmy Ty ruled the category with 8.5 points after 11 rounds of Swiss system online chess action.

The 35-year-old Ty, a civil engineer in profession and currently based in the United Kingdom, has also won multiple times in this weekly online chess tournament.

Ty, Belano and another former weekly champion Antonio Cabibil all tallied 8.5 points, but they were ranked according to their total tie break points.

Ty emerged as the top wood pusher in the category while Belano and Cabibil settled for the second and third spots, respectively.

Last Sunday’s online chess action was sponsored by UK-based Cepcan Nolan Coca.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Belano tops Cepca’s Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena chess tourney

Belano wins another online chess title