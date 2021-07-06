Lapu-Lapu lost 3 gallant sons in C-130 crash

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The mother of Staff Sergeant Jan Niel Macapaz could hardly shed a tear even if she was in great mourning, as she reminisces the memories of her dead son.

Macapaz was among 49 military personnel who died when a C-130 cargo plane crashed in Patikol, Sulu on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Teofista Macapaz, 66 years old, said that on Sunday, her son was scheduled to return to Lapu-Lapu City after his mission in Sulu.

“Gani ang iyang pamilya naglaom nga mauli siya kay inig balik niya, mag-bonding na sab sila ngadto sa Cordova sa Roro. Kuyog sa iyang duha ka anak ug asawa,” Teofista said.

According to her, it was on Monday afternoon, July 5, 2021, when they received confirmation from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) that her son was among those who died in the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, July 6, 2021, Teofista said that the remains of her son are expected to arrive at the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base.

But before the remains of Macapaz will be brought to his residence at Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, the AFP will hold his wake at the Air Base Chapel within two days.

Even if the passing of her son breaks her heart, Teofista said that there’s nothing she can do but accept it since her son has already pledged to serve the Filipinos as a member of the military.

“Dili madali-dali, mao na akong giingon nga sakit nga huna-hunaon, apan wala ko’y mahimo bisan ug mahurot pa akong luha dili na ikabalik ang iyang kinabuhi,” she added.

Aside from Macapaz, two more Oponganons died in the incident, including TSG Donald P. Badoy from Sangi Gate, Barangay Pajo, and AIC Fortunate L.Regidor from Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, promised to give burial assistance worth P8,000 to the family of the AFP personnel who died in the incident.

“Mohatag pod ta sa atong personal, ngadto sa pamilya ani nila,” Chan said. /rcg