CCPO to monitor city’s sitio chapels for possible activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will start monitoring possible religious activities done in the city’s sitio chapels once the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will provide them additional protocols if there is any.

All religious activities in the city were suspended for the entire month of July after the Archdiocese of Cebu responded to the request of the EOC to limit the conduct of religious activities inside chapels in sub-villages because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases here.

As of July 5, the Department of Health-7 recorded 29 new active cases in the city bringing its total active cases to 895.

Last Monday, July 5, 2021, the EOC met with priests of the Archdiocese of Cebu as they ‘revisited sectors in the city that are prone to mass gathering’.

Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr., chancellor of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said that they accepted the appeal of the EOC. Hence, he urged all parishes to temporarily prohibit the holding of masses and festivals in sitio chapels.

The EOC is also planning to meet with bar owners in Cebu City.

With this, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that they are already setting possible realignment of uniformed police deployment and some personnel from the Task Force Kasaligan should the EOC release directives regarding this.

They are also expecting a meeting with the EOC regarding the prohibition of Masses and festivals in sitio chapels adding that the police closely coordinate with the EOC in all their actions.

Parilla further said that starting tomorrow, July 7, they will order all the chiefs of police in 11 police stations in Cebu City to coordinate with their respective local government units to determine the assistance that the latter need.

