Lapu may purchase own COVID-19 vaccines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is now considering purchasing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

This was confirmed by Chan in a press briefing on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Chan said that currently, they have temporarily suspended the 1st dose vaccination of the COVID-19 vaccine since their supply was already depleted.

Chan, however, said that they have continued their vaccination for the 2nd dose at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

“Ang ato karon ang allocated ani for the second dose pa gyud. But base on the DOH, moabot ang supply probably by July 18,” Chan said.

Chan also said that before purchasing the vaccine, he would clarify first with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) on the reasons for the delay of the delivery of the vaccines.

“Kay ang atoa, mag-agad man gud ta sa supply pod sa pagbuhat sa supplier. Mag-unsa sab nang mag-order ta unya dugay kaayo maabot unya mag-una pa ug abot ang sa national government, sayang lang sad,” he added.

Chan added that the city will also have to coordinate with DOH and IATF-MEID in purchasing the vaccines.

He revealed that currently, the city has already vaccinated more than 40,000 individuals for the first dose and second dose of the vaccine.

Earlier, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has allocated P104 million for the purchase of the vaccines. /rcg