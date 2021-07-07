Madridejos administers 3k doses of COVID-19 vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Over 3,000 residents of Madridejos town in Bantayan Island already received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the local government said in a report.

Citing records from their Rural Health Unit (RHU), the Municipality of Madridejos, in a post on social media, said they were able to administer 3,175 doses of the vaccines as of Tuesday, July 6.

Of this number, 1,923 received the first dose while 1,252 received their second dose. The town was allocated with COVID-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

“Sa pagkakaron ang mga prayoridad mao ang mga (For now our priorities are the) A-1: Workers in Frontline Health Services, A-2: Senior Citizens, ug A-3: persons with co-morbidities,” part of the town’s post reads.

Madridejos Mayor Salvador Dela Fuente urged the rest of his constituents to also have themselves inoculated.

“Ako gihangyo ang tanan natong lumulupyo sa lungsod sa Madridejos na kon mahimo magpabakuna kitang tanan aron mabalik na kita sa normal,” Dela Fuente said.

(I am urging other residents of Madridejos town to also have themselves inoculated so we could all go back to normal.)

Madridejos is a fourth-class municipality that forms part of Bantayan Island, located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

Based on the 2015 Census, Madridejos town has a population of around 36,000. / dcb