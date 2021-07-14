Lucima: Your new home designed for luxury of wellness and sustainability

The first sustainable residential complex in Cebu by the country’s only green estate developer, ARTHALAND, broke ground last Monday, July 5, 2021 and is set to start construction.

The 37-story development project that sits on 2,245 square meters of prime real estate at the corner of Cardinal Rosales Avenue and Samar Loop at the Cebu Business Park is envisioned to be the first quadruple-certified sustainable high-rise residential condominium in the country.

Lucima is the company’s second project in the southern Philippines that will provide ease, comfort, and wellness through its unparalleled design and sustainable features.

ARTHALAND’s first venture in Cebu, the Cebu Exchange, topped off last year as the region’s multi-certified and premium office development. The iconic structure with 11 hectares of gross floor area is located at the gateway of Cebu’s most prestigious and most desirable business center, the Cebu I.T. Park.

“We want to share our vision and commitment to different parts of the country. Cebu is the best place to start it off in the South for ARTHALAND, following the success of our company’s office building development, the Cebu Exchange,” said Jaime C. González, Vice Chairman and President.

Named after the Latin word “Lux” which means light and the Spanish word “Estima” which means appreciation — Lucima’s aesthetics, functionality, and energy efficiency is inspired by light and its benefits.

Its carefully planned features will allow abundant light to penetrate inside the homes while preventing indoor heat gain. Aside from the solid architectural narrative that light gives, light also impacts both mental and physical health as it has been proven to promote enhanced mood and productivity.

World-class Architecture

With superior design by Saraiva + Associados, an internationally renowned architectural firm based in Lisbon, Portugal, Lucima features 263 one to five-bedroom living spaces with an area ranging from 38 to 542 square meters.

Saravia + Associados’ human-centered design approach puts comfort, functionality, and aesthetics at the center of this project.

Each unit boasts of a high floor-to-ceiling height of 2.9 meters, and residents can enjoy a view of the ocean, the mountains, or the city.

“The goal of this project was to design an iconic building in the city that would engage with its surroundings. This building sits on a podium – a podium with personality – which will showcase a vertically well-designed and integrated building. Its façade will have different interpretations depending on the solar incidence and depending on how it is viewed from the outside to the inside,” says Architect Miguel Saraiva, Saraiva + Associados CEO and Founder.

Multi-certified residential project

Aside from earning a pre-certification for LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold from the U.S. Green Building Council, other sustainable certifications from local and international bodies for Lucima are underway.

These are WELL™ (WELL Building Standard), EDGE® (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), and BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence).

With its advocacy to continue building green and resilient buildings in the country, ARTHALAND is setting a new standard and is achieving a global milestone as the first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Zero Carbon residential project in the world.

Lucima will also be a pioneer for WELLTM (WELL Building Standard) in the residential sector in the Philippines.

Health and Wellness at the center

Carefully planned with health, safety, and security in mind, Lucima residents will benefit from lower electric and water bills and improved indoor air quality.

Through its efficient building envelope and use of energy efficient air-conditioning and lighting system and low flow plumbing features, residents and tenants are set to enjoy at least 40% savings in electricity bills and at least 20% savings in water consumption.

Each unit will have an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) that improves indoor air quality by bringing in fresh, filtered air while controlling the humidity for thermal comfort.

The ERV is also equipped with highly efficient air filters, the same grade used for laboratories, to prevent harmful microbes and pathogens from entering the space which reduces incidents of cold and allergies as well as a better quality of sleep.

The units are air-tight where the main door and windows are mechanically designed, to prevent unwanted dust, sound, and odor transmission between spaces for better acoustic and indoor air quality.Each unit will have a carbon monoxide monitor to keep track of pollutants.

As with other ARTHALAND developments, Lucima will have its own Potager Garden to provide residents with fresh, organic, and nutritious produce.

To ensure the utmost peace of mind and to guarantee the building retains its value, ARTHALAND’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Emera Property Management, shall handle every aspect of Lucima’s upkeep and day-to-day management. It is committed to advancing comfort, security, safety, and wellness by introducing key technologies such as remote virtual concierge and semi-autonomous surveillance robots that promote a safer, contactless environment.

Lucima is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2025.

For more information, visit their website at www.arthaland.com or email [email protected].