65.5% of Region 7’s medical workers fully vaccinated vs. COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than half of healthcare workers in Central Visayas have already been fully vaccinated, recent data from the regional health office showed.

The Department of Health here (DOH-7) reported that, as of July 7, 65.5 percent of the region’s 131,989 medical frontliners have completed their inoculation schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This meant that approximately 86,000 healthcare workers have already received their second dose of the vaccine.

Siquijor province reported the highest immunization coverage rate of fully vaccinated medical workers so far, with 85.1 percent.

It was followed by Cebu City with 76.8 percent, Bohol province with 74.4 percent, and Lapu-Lapu City with 64.4 percent.

Success rates in the provinces of Cebu and Negros Oriental are at 53.6 percent and 52.7 percent respectively. For Mandaue City, it’s 47.7 percent.

The same report showed that the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and the province of Negros Oriental already achieved a 100 percent immunization coverage rate for the 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine among their healthcare workers.

“(DOH-7) congratulates the Highly Urbanized Cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue and the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor for vaccinating more than 90% of the A1 targets,” said Dr. Van Philip Baton, medical program coordinator for infectious diseases of DOH-7.

“The Province of Cebu will cover more than 90% of their target within this week. We hope the Province of Bohol will be achieving the same accomplishment in protecting their A1 as the other provinces within the week,” he added.

Under the Philippine Deployment Plan for COVID-19 Vaccines, A1 refers to workers battling the COVID-19 at the frontlines.

They are the top priority for the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive since they are directly and more exposed to possible infection.

The rollout of the vaccines here in Central Visayas began last March. /rcg

