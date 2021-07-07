Free work readiness and Tech-Voc training for 125 Cebu City out-of-school youth

The School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service (SKILLS) is offering free work readiness and technical vocational educational training (TVET) to 125 out-of-school youth (OSY). OSY who are 18 to 24 years old and residents of Cebu City are encouraged to apply.

The Work Ready Now training program is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Education Development Center (EDC) under the 5-year USAID Opportunity 2.0 – Second Chance Opportunities for Out-of-School Youth Project.

Successful applicants will undergo a comprehensive work readiness program that covers 21st Century Skills, Work-Based Learning, Be Your Own Boss, Peer Coaching, and Career Guidance. They will also choose any of these five TESDA TVET courses offered by SKILLS: Masonry NC II, Reinforcing Steel Works NC II, Tile Setting NC II, Plumbing NC II, and System Formworks NC II. This curriculum is designed to nurture the habit of lifelong learning that would improve education, livelihood, and employment opportunities for the OSY. There will be five batches of trainees from July 2021 to March 2022.

Trainees will undergo classroom lectures, laboratories, hands on training, and immersions in the workplace and community. The training methodology shall be blended such as face to face sessions, coaching and peer mentoring, and self-learning using modules developed by EDC and a learning management system (LMS) built by SKILLS. The LMS, skills-ph.com, is accessible to learners using computers, tablets, or smartphones. These training methodologies ensure the health and safety of the OSY and training officers.

To qualify, applicants can either be undergraduates or completers of junior or senior high school. College level OSY are also engaged provided that they are not employed within the past six months. OSY must be physically fit and committed to complete the training which runs from 4 to 6 months. Most importantly, they must be committed to pursue employment, entrepreneurship, or higher education after the training.

SKILLS is working with companies to secure immediate employment to successful trainees. During the duration of the training, trainees shall receive uniforms, handouts, personal protective equipment, and limited allowance.

Visit SKILLS, Inc. on Facebook to access the requirements. For more information, please call 0967-870-2270 and look for Steve Lenberg Lagura. Applicants may also send a message to SKILLS via Facebook Messenger, SKILLS, Inc. or via email at [email protected] The SKILLS campus is located at General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City, within the old Sacred Heart School for Boys.

ADVERTORIAL