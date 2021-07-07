Cebu City 15th Council to focus on CCMC, garbage, budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 15th Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) of Cebu City has laid down their legislative direction for the remaining months of their term.

The City Council held its annual Organizational Session with a full and complete council on July 7, 2021. This was their last organizational session as well.

In their organizational session, the members discussed their achievements for the past year and plans for the next year.

They highlighted the past year and how the council assisted the executive department in combating the pandemic, such as approving over P3 billion for COVID-19 response.

The council members also took executive functions such as managing the NOAH Complex quarantine site, handling the vaccination sites in the present, leading the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), managing the Balik Pasada Program, and conducting various projects for the public.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama allowed each member to showcase their achievements last year and plans for the next year through a video presentation.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, who remains to be the majority floor leader and chair of the committee on budget, said he aims to push the approval of thoroughly studied budgets in the next year so that all programs of the city will be properly funded.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for the committee on infrastructure, said he will be pushing for drainage improvement especially the implementation of the drainage masterplan.

Councilor Philip Zafra will be pushing for a food terminal while Councilor James Cuenco will be pushing for the realization of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system as well as closing the supply and demand gap for public transport.

Councilors from the minority bloc such as Councilors Leah Japson and Alvin Dizon, said they will continue to be the balancing act in the council ensuring that proposals are checked, scrutinized, and deliberated prior to passing.

Vice Mayor Rama said his direction for the City Council would be to give a resolution about the garbage problem in Barangay Inayawan, the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), and passing the budgets on time.

“There is a lot to be solved. Naa nang basura, importante kaayo na. We want to know why the CCMC construction was canceled. Di na nato pwede kalimtan.”

“We have to pass the budgets because we need to fund the programs,” said Rama.

In the last year of the 15th SP, Rama said he hopes for a more united council even with the elections drawing near, so that they can pass relevant legislation for the city. /rcg

