‘Improvements’ sought in Kawasan after viral video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials from the local government of Badian and the Capitol are expected to introduce improvements in tourism activities in Kawasan Falls.

This developed after they met the group of Cebu-based influencers on Wednesday, July 7, in the southwestern town of Alcantara to settle concerns regarding alleged exorbitant fees being collected from tourists visiting the famous waterfalls.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia presided over Wednesday’s meeting that ended ‘productive and fruitful’, according to both parties.

For the part of Badian’s municipality, they vowed to refine their existing protocols and regulations for visitors heading to Kawasan Falls.

These included retraining their over 200 tour guides, increase information dissemination efforts particularly on package rates, and provide guests more time to be oriented on the ‘new rules’ being implemented in Kawasan Falls.

“We will be amending the ordinance, ordinance exclusive on Kawasan Falls, to incorporate all important provisions, policies, duties and responsibilities of the guides, and the obligations of the LGU (local government unit),” said Donald Villarin, Badian Tourism Officer.

Villarin said they are scheduling to complete all amendments in the ordinance within one month.

Kawasan Falls became a hot topic on social media recently after a now-deleted video from Adena Wilson, also known as Yaya Sosyalera, aired her grievances that she and her friends were allegedly overcharged during their stay there.

Wilson during Wednesday’s meeting told officials from the Capitol and Badian’s stakeholders that they were dismayed with their experience in Kawasan Falls.

Aside from not getting the services they expect from the tour guides, her group pointed out that there was no proper information management made on the various packages for activities in the popular tourist spot.

Wilson, however, clarified to public officials that they have no intentions to put Kawasan Falls in a negative light.

She and the rest of the bloggers also apologized to the local government of Badian for the public backlash that was brought by the viral video.

“Sa naapil ani, sorry kaayo pero salamat ko kay nahusay na ang tanan. Para sa ako, support local gihapon ko,” said Wilson.

Badian is a 3rd-class municipality located 103 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg