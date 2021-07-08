No more plates? No problem, lechon skin is it!

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Cebuanos are really creative in finding ways to survive and at the same time enjoy in any situation.

This was proven by this young man’s initiative to use the skin of the lechon as a plate during a birthday party last July 6, 2021.

Netizen Ryan Blanco posted photos of his friend, Joebhert Redoble, on Facebook which immediately went viral.

Joebhert was joyfully eating his food with his hand while using the skin of Cebu’s all-time favorite Lechon as a plate at the party of his cousin held at a public beach in Moaboal town, Cebu.

According Blanco, his friend Joebert, went for a second round, but they run out of paper plates.

“Nag hukad siya nya paper plate raman ang gigamit puno na iya plato nya last kuha niya panit sa letchon then wala siya’y kabutangan sa panit so kato nalang iyang gi plato,” said Blanco.

“Di raman sad sayang kay gikaon man niyag apil haha,” he added.

The original post reached 15k reactions, 1.7k comments and 34k shares as of this posting.

/rcg