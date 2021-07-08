Tumulak: Vaccinated individuals need QR code

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has created a database for all individuals vaccinated in the city whether residents or workers here.

Councilor David Tumulak said the city government already has a unified system for all vaccinated individuals under the city’s own roll-out.

All vaccine cards issued by the city have a quick response (QR) code that would show the details of the individual including his/her name, address, date of vaccination, schedule for the second dose, and date of vaccine completion.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said they will be using the QR codes in the future once vaccinated individuals were already allowed to travel without the need for a real-time polymerase chain reaction test (RT-PCR).

However, not all individuals vaccinated in Cebu City already have this QR code as those vaccinated early in February to March 2021 did not get a QR code yet because the system was not yet set up.

Most affected by this are the medical workers who were the first batch to get vaccinated.

“We are now calling those nga wala pay QR code nga maghatag tag QR code nila starting next week diri sa City Hall,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said they are also coordinating with Project Balik Buhay (PBB) because the data of individuals vaccinated under their program are not with Cebu City.

The councilor said the city wants a record of all vaccinated individuals including those vaccinated under PBB so that when vaccinated individuals are already allowed to travel, there will only be one database needed for checking and that would be from the city government.

The QR code release will be announced in the coming days and vaccinated individuals are encouraged to participate.

Although the travel policies have not yet been set for vaccinated individuals, Tumulak said the city is preparing because the country is heading in that direction, anyway.

He said it was not a matter of “if”, but rather a matter of “when” that travel will become easier for vaccinated individuals and the QR code will become their most needed document. /rcg

