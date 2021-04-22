Tumulak to private establishments: Help city government set up vaccine sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak encouraged private establishments to help the city government set up vaccine sites.

So far, three private establishments including Robinsons Galleria, University of Cebu Banilad Campus, and SM Seaside City Cebu, has allowed the set-up of vaccine sites in their malls or campus.

Tumulak said that the vaccine roll-out is more successful when it is in an area where people can be comfortable and can enjoy staying afterward such as malls.

He noted that this will also help the malls in turn because the vaccinees will most likely avail of the mall’s services after getting vaccinated.

“Hinaot unta tabangan nila ang syudad aron mas mapasapasan nato ang atong roll out sa vaccines,” said the councilor.

(I hope they’ll help the city so that the roll out of the vaccines can be done quickly.)

Watch part of his interview here:

Aside from the malls and the universities, hospitals have been offering their help as well through volunteers.

Perpetual Succour Hospital has been providing volunteer doctors and nurses for the vaccination sites as well. At the site in SM Seaside, at least five doctors volunteered to help in the vaccination.

Doctor Bebot Sarcargua-Chua of Perpetual Succour said the medical community is willing to lend a hand in this program as the medical community is striving for the desired herd immunity to take effect.

Tumulak hopes that as the vaccination roll out grows, more establishments will open their doors to sites and more hospitals will provide additional manpower for the program.

