Lapu DRRMO rescues stranded pump boat passengers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in Lapu-Lapu City conducted a rescue operation of a stranded pump boat off the waters of of Sta. Rosa, Olango Island late Thursday night, July 8, 2021.

Nagiel Bañacia, DRRMO head, said that the pump boat came from Pandanon Island when it encountered engine problems at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

He said that the pump boat was carrying 20 passengers, including one pregnant woman.

Bañacia instructed his emergency responders and rescuers on Olango Island to deploy a pump boat to transfer the stranded individuals to their headquarters in Barangay Tungasan. He also instructed to give stranded individuals food packs to the passengers.

The stranded individuals were set to be brought back to the mainland on Friday morning, July 9. /bmjo