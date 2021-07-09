Lapu DRRMO rescues stranded pump boat passengers

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | July 09,2021 - 06:30 AM
stranded

Around 20 passengers were stranded when this pump boat suffered engine problem in the seas off Mactan island. | DRRMO photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in Lapu-Lapu City conducted a rescue operation  of a stranded pump boat off the waters of of Sta. Rosa, Olango Island  late Thursday night, July 8, 2021. 

Nagiel Bañacia, DRRMO head, said that the pump boat came from Pandanon Island when it encountered engine problems at around 2  p.m. on Thursday.

He said that the pump boat was carrying 20 passengers, including one pregnant woman.

Bañacia instructed his emergency responders and rescuers on Olango Island to deploy a pump boat to transfer the stranded individuals to their headquarters in Barangay Tungasan. He also instructed to give stranded individuals food packs to the passengers.

The stranded individuals were set to be brought back to the mainland on Friday morning, July 9. /bmjo

TAGS: Lapu-Lapu DRRMO, Nagiel Banacia, stranded passengers

