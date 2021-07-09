PROBE warns sidewalk vendors: Repeated violations mean stall removal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team warned sidewalk vendors who will repeatedly violate guidelines that they will lose their stalls.

This was the agreement of the PROBE team with the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (GASA), a group of sidewalk vendors tasked to police its members in the selected sidewalks of the city where they have been allowed to return.

PROBE head, Racquel Arce, said that they apprehended seven vendors who attempted to open their stalls from Tuesday to Thursday, July 6 to 9, 2021, even if they were only allowed to sell from Fridays to Mondays.

Arce said that four attempts were caught at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) and three others were caught in Osmeña Boulevard.

The PROBE team and Gasa met on Thursday to discuss the violations and the penalties for such especially since this is only the first week that the sidewalk vendors have been allowed to return.

GASA members, themselves, suggested that if the same vendors violate any more policies again, they will be permanently removed from their stalls.

“Sa sunod semana , kun padayon sila nga magpabadlong, ato na gyud na sila tangtangon sa ilang mga area. Dili gyud ta mosugot nga maglisod og agi ang mga tawo sa mga sidewalk,” said Arce.

For now, the violating vendors are left with a warning under humanitarian considerations by the PROBE, but if they commit another violation, they are permanently removed.

Arce hopes that for the second week of the sidewalk vendors’ return, they will be more compliant with the regulations.

