CCTO urges drivers to respect pedestrian lanes
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has urged drivers to respect pedestrian lanes just as they exhorted the pedestrians to cross through them, not just to avoid apprehensions but also to prevent vehicular accidents.
Gotiong said the majority of the vehicles involved in the accidents were motorcycles or two-wheel vehicles, of which most were due to reckless driving which includes disregarding traffic lights.
“Sa mga drivers sad, is dapat we also respect and prioritize pedestrians. Under the law man gud unta, under the ordinance is that once a person steps on the first line sa zebra nga crosswalk, that means dapat unta to mohunong na ang mga sakyanan,” he said.
He added that they could apprehend drivers who do not stop when a pedestrian is crossing the street.
“That would also be a good reminder also to the drivers nga dapat kon naa tay makit-an nga padung molabang hunong nalang,” he said.
“Although dili pa kaayo ingon ana kataas atong instances but daghan gyud og maligsan. Kana gud og maligsan ka, there are instances wherein magkabangga ang auto ug ang motor kay just because of the pedestrian nilabang wala sa pedestrian lane,” said Gotiong.
He added that the number of apprehensions might be due to a lack of discipline and education.
