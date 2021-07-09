CCTO urges drivers to respect pedestrian lanes

Gotiong said the majority of the vehicles involved in the accidents were motorcycles or two-wheel vehicles, of which most were due to reckless driving which includes disregarding traffic lights.

“Sa mga drivers sad, is dapat we also respect and prioritize pedestrians. Under the law man gud unta, under the ordinance is that once a person steps on the first line sa zebra nga crosswalk, that means dapat unta to mohunong na ang mga sakyanan,” he said.

He added that they could apprehend drivers who do not stop when a pedestrian is crossing the street.

“That would also be a good reminder also to the drivers nga dapat kon naa tay makit-an nga padung molabang hunong nalang,” he said.