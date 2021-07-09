Lapu to open vaccination sites on weekends

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will now open their vaccination sites during weekends.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan confirmed this on Friday, July 9, 2021. The vaccination sites will open starting Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11.

Chan said that this is to fast track their vaccination rollout against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Aside from the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, the city will also re-open the Barangay Agus Gymnasium as a vaccination site.

Chan also assured Oponganons that they have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We received 8,700 doses from the Department of Health yesterday, and enough nani siya hangtod sa Sunday,” Chan said.

Currently, the city has already inoculated more than 40,000 individuals for the first and second doses of the vaccine.

He added that more than 240,000 Oponganons have already registered and have signified to be inoculated. /rcg

