PAL cancels flights to Saudi Arabia from July 9 to 13

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has canceled flights to Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from July 9 to 13, citing restrictions imposed by the Saudi local authorities.

“These cancellations are beyond PAL’s control and are most regrettable, because they prevent us from serving the urgent travel needs of our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and other passengers,” PAL said in an advisory on Friday.

The canceled flights were PR 5654 Manila to Riyadh on July 9, 10 and 12; PR 5682 Manila to Dammam on July 11, 12 and 13; PR 5655 Riyadh to Manila on July 9, 10 and 12; and PR 5683 Dammam to Manila on July 11, 12 and 13.