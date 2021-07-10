Respeto ang hiling ni Kylie sa publiko sa desisyon nila ni Aljur na maghiwalay

Respeto ang hinihiling ni Kylie Padilla kaugnay sa desisyon nila ni Aljur Abrenica na maghiwalay.

Sinabi ni Kylie, 28, na hindi lamang sila ni Aljur, 31, ang kailangang isaalang-alang ang nararamdaman dahil meron pa silang dalawang anak, sina Alas at Axl, at ang kanilang mga pamilya.

“Every family goes through a lot of challenges and sometimes we think that it is only the couple that goes through the ordeal. We forget the kids and people that are involved. In the past months, our family has gone through the process of recovering, healing, and moving on,” anang aktres sa kanyang pahayag.

“All we need right now is respect—first and foremost on the decisions we have made as a family and respect for each and every member of our family—to Aljur who is the father of my two wonderful boys, most especially to Alas and Axl who are at this point very fragile, and to our families from both sides who have guided us along the way,” wika pa niya.

Kinumpirma nitong Huwebes ng ama ni Kylie na si Robin Padilla na hiwalay na nga ang dalawa.

Nang tanungin kung may third party involved sa part ni Aljur, hirit ni Binoe, “Meron daw, e. E, kaimposiblehan ba ‘yon? Hindi yun kaimposiblehan. ‘Yun ang sinasabi ko kay Kylie, lalaki ‘yan.”

At naiintindihan daw niya ang sitwasyon ni Aljur kahit si Kylie ang anak niya. “Sabi ko, ‘Lalaki ang asawa mo. Pasalamat ka nga, lalaki, e.’ E, wala, hindi raw niya kaya,” dagdag ng action star.

Sinabi ni Kylie na magkatuwang pa rin nilang palalakihin ang kanilang mga anak sa kabila ng sitwasyon nila ngayon.

“We pray and hope that we will become better persons through this experience and will bring out the best in all of us,” she remarked.

Ikinasal sina Kylie at Aljur noong Disyembre 2018.