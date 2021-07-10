Newly-appointed LSB chairperson vows to continue projects of predecessor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly-appointed chairperson of the Cebu City Local School Board (LSB) has promised to continue the implementation of all pending projects, including the construction of 10 school buildings, and the operation of the EdRadio that was started by her predecessor Raddy Diola.

Melissa dela Cruz, Diola’s successor, told CDN Digital that they will continue all the projects initiated by her predecessor whom she claimed to have worked closely with especially during the time when she was still with the Office of the Mayor.

Dela Cruz said most of the projects are under the direction of Mayor Edgardo Labella, and that she believes Diola also wanted to make sure that they can deliver all the promises made by the mayor.

“For now, we would like to continue all of the projects especially when it comes to putting up more classrooms, and we’re still continuing EdRadio because we worked with Sir Raddy when I was in the Office of the Mayor. We worked closely together…,” she said.

She said they will soon start the groundbreaking for the three school buildings located in Barangays Basak San Nicolas, Punta Princesa, and Mabolo.

She said the one in Barangay Lorega is almost complete.

Other barangays with to be constructed school buildings are Mambaling, San Jose, Pit-os, Kinasang-an, and Sapangdaku.

Dela Cruz disclosed that each school building is a two-story structure composed of 16 to 20 classrooms with a roof deck.

“There will be 16-20 classrooms, and they all have a roof deck which is designed by the Department of Engineering so that there’s more space. I think it will be a big improvement for each of the schools,” she said.

They are also trying to include special facilities in these schools such as laboratories depending on the budget.

Diola, who said he was surprised to have been removed from the board, hopes that all the projects he started will be continued by his successor.

