Cuenco to meet with erring PUV violators  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco will be meeting with drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) who allegedly violated health protocols.

Cuenco, who is also the Jeepney Task Force head, said he would meet with them next week to get their side and to explain to them the necessity of the health protocols.

Cuenco was referring to the 15 jeepney and bus operators, who were issued show-cause orders by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) this week due to various violations.

Cuenco said that most of these operators were caught or were subjects of complaints for overloading their PUVs.

“Mao lagi magsige gyod og overloading, gahi kaayo og ulo. Mura man og dili na motuo og COVID,” said the councilor in a phone interview.

(They would always overload their vehicles. They are hardheaded. It seems that they do not believe anymore in COVID.)

Cuenco said that these operators would have to face the LTFRB-7 due to these alleged violations.

He said he would meet with them next week to again emphasize the importance of the health protocols.

“Ang uban ani nila overloading, ang uban wa nay barrier. Di na gyod ta pwede magbalik-balik ani kay nisaka ra ba atong cases,” said Cuenco.

(Some of them were overloading while the others had no more barriers. We cannot repeat this because our COVID cases are rising.)

The councilor warned the erring jeepney drivers that the Jeepney Task Force and the committee on transportation would push for their suspension if it would be proven that they had violated the health protocols.

He appealed to them to be compliant of the health protocols if they would not want to lose the privilege of plying and operating on the city’s streets.

He also appealed to passengers to cooperate and prioritize their health by complying with the health protocols.

RELATED STORIES

CCTO urges drivers to respect pedestrian lanes

CCTO: P1K fine awaits PUV drivers caught overloading their vehicles

CCTO files 114 cases vs erring drivers in June

CCTO launches “Itug-an Ni OIC-Traffic”

/dbs