20 Talisay City lifeguards complete training

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 11,2021 - 10:32 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 20 lifeguards recently finished their training with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and are now ready for deployment in the different resorts in Talisay City.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr., who was their graduation speaker, asked lifeguards to help ensure that resort guests comply with health and safety protocols during their visit.

“Kasabot gyud ta nga gusto gyud mong mo-enjoy and relax, pero mag-amping gihapon ta since Covid-19 is still here,” Gullas said in a social media post.

(I understand that you want to enjoy and relax but we have to still be cautious because Covid-19 is still here.)

The lifeguards were made to undergo training at the PCG Talisay City detachment.

After they graduate, they will be deployed in Villa Teresita, Aqua Cainta in Pooc, Rafols Beach Resort in Dumlog, and Maroca Swimming Pool in Barangay Poblacion.

“I would like to give thanks to these men and women who chose to train in order to save lives,” he said.

“These lifeguards will be deployed in resorts to assist in providing safety to everyone,” Gullas added.