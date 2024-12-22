Fair weather in Cebu, Visayas seen on Christmas Day

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 22,2024 - 11:56 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos and those in the Visayas region can expect improved weather this Christmas Day on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., on Sunday, he said that the weather system that is affecting the entire Visayas was the shear line, hence the cloudy skies and rainshowers today, December 22.

Sunday’s temperature ranges from 25 to 30 degrees celsius.

But starting Monday, December 23, the weather conditions are seen improving which is partly cloudy to cloudy, with 20-30 percent of isolated rainshowers. Similar conditions are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24-25.

Quiblat added that the temperature on Christmas Day ranges from 26 to 31 degrees celsius because the shear line will be affecting Southern Luzon, not anymore in Visayas.

READ: QUERUBIN: Live updates

“Mag expect ta sa Pasko nga fair weather condition, partly cloudy to cloudy. Naa gihapoy chance nga mga pag-ulan due to mga isolated thunderstorms,” said Quiblat.

Meanwhile, the coastal and wind conditions are projected to be moderate until Christmas.

Quiblat added that the tropical depression is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is no longer affecting Visayas.

It was last seen 385 km south of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with maximum winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and moving north-northeastward at 30 km/h.

“Eventually, mo dissipate rato (TD),” Quiblat said. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP