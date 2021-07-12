Contractor of drainage project claims warning devices are at Lapu-Lapu excavation site 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — GT Construction, the contractor of the drainage project in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, has clarified that they have installed early warning devices in the site even before two vehicles accidentally fell into an uncovered portion of the project.

The project’s foreman, Victor Alledo, said that they had installed yellow lines, concrete barriers, and pipes to caution motorists of their ongoing project.

“Naa gyud na. Naay concrete barrier, ug tubo nga naay caution diha sa mga kawot,” Alledo said.

(They are there. There is a concrete barrier and pipes with the sign caution placed there at the area where is an excavation.)

He added that they even requested the city government to implement a one-way traffic scheme in the area, to avoid accidents in the area.

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, a tricycle fell into the uncovered portion of the project.

The driver of the tricycle suffered broken bones and is now recuperating in a hospital.

On June 24, a car driven by a Korean national also accidentally fell into the excavated site.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, on his Facebook post, has also warned the contractor and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to fast-track the project.

“Bag-o lang gani ta mo gipatawag sa opisina kadtong adunay awto nga natagak. Dili pwede nga magpaabot ta nga naa na poy kinabuhi nga mabutang sa peligro. Di ko mosugot nga ang maalaot niini kay ang mga katawhang Oponganon tungod sa iyang pabaya,” Chan’s post read.

(We had just summoned you to my office at that time when a car fell on the excavated site. It is not right for us to wait for one to life to be put in great danger. I will not allow the Oponganons to be hurt because of your negligence.)

Mario Napule, head of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), for his part, also advised the contractor that aside from installing early warning devices, they should also assign a person who would help in manning the traffic situation in the area.

He said that they should also gradually excavate the roadside so that the area would not experience a long queue of vehicles.

“Naa man gud na sa guidelines sa DPWH nga kinahanglan, kung magkawot gani ka, 40 meters ra gyud na. Unya kung matabunan nato, diha na pod sila mokawot ug lain,” Napule said.

(It is in the DPWH guidelines that it will require them to excavate only 40 meters of an area. Then after that is done, that is also the time to excavate another 40 meters.)

/dbs