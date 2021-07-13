Cebu teams play final elims matches in Wesley So Cup tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans will play their final elimination round matches tomorrow, July 14, before the playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

The Dagami Warriors already secured the top spot of the playoffs regardless of the outcome of their match tomorrow versus the Zamboanga Sultans.

Cordova is the No. 1 team in the south division with 28 wins and five losses. The Sultans also secured a playoffs berth at fifth place with a 20-13 (win-loss) record.

On the other hand, the Trojans will take on the south division’s No. 3 team, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, in their last elimination round match.

The Trojans qualified for the playoffs at sixth in the standings with a 17-16 (win-loss) card.

Meanwhile, the Kisela Knights hold a record of 26-7 for the third spot in the standings, while the Camarines Soaring Eagles are ahead of them at second place with a 27-6 record.

The other playoff qualifiers are No. 4 Negros Kingsmen (22-11) and No. 7 Palawan Queen’s Gambit (10-23).

The eighth and final playoffs spot will be determined tomorrow as the Mindoro Tamaraws, Cebu City Machers, and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, who have identical 9-24 win-loss records, will have to play their last remaining matches.

One of the four Cebu-based teams, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, is at 11th place with an 8-25 record, and along with the bottom-ranked Iriga City Oragons (6-27), are officially eliminated from the tournament.

The Dagami Warriors is led by import, Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg along with National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, NM Mario Mangubat, Dione Patrick Miñoza, Bryle Arellano, and Allan Pason.

Toledo City is manned by Iranian import, GM Amir Bagheri, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, IM Rico Mascariñas, and Rommel Ganzon. /rcg

Cordova Dagami Warriors, Toledo Trojans get playoffs seats in Wesley So Cup

Cebu teams falter, fall few notches in Wesley So Cup

