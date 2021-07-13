LCHD believes slight increase in number of cases is not third wave

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines—The slight increase of cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is not yet an indication of the third wave of the infection.

This was the statement of Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD), after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) confirmed the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived.

“Ang Lapu-Lapu City, ni-increase man pod iyang case, pero dili man gyud ingon nga sa past two days taas no. Unya yesterday, niubos na pod among kaso. Dili gyud siya single digit pero niubos gyud siya, from 60, ni 50, unya gahapon ni 20 mi. Dili stable nga sige ug saka, murag mosaka, moubos, ana bitaw,” Realiza said.

Realiza said that currently, the city’s number of COVID-19 cases is still manageable.

Based on the monitoring of the DOH-7 on Monday, July 12, 2021, Lapu-Lapu City has recorded 27 new cases of the virus.

The city also has 461 total active cases with 171 deaths.

Realiza said that their hospital utilization is still low, while their isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College only has 146 patients. The facility can accommodate 190 patients.

“I-base man pod na sa other provinces bitaw. Kay dili man ingon nga Region 7 is only for Cebu City. Naa pod baya’y Bohol, naa pod baya’y Negros pod,” she added.

