Canduman Police Station now Mandaue’s first standard police station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly-constructed Police Station 6 in Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City has been inaugurated today, July 13, becoming the first ever standard police station in the city.

Police General Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, spearheaded the inauguration of the three-storey police station around 2:00 p.m. this Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

Police Station 6 sits on a 400 square meters property and has a budget of P9,581,638.36 which was funded through the General Appropriations Act FY 2021.

On his speech, Eleazar said that the successful construction of the building is proof of the strong bond between the local government and the police in keeping their functions as public servants whose intention is to serve the community.

Eleazar hopes that with the completion of the multi-million facility, Canduman police can now provide more effective services to their constituents.

Eleazar then reminded policemen to make proper use of the resources provided to them.

“Para sa kapulisan, all the resources and support that are being given to us by the LGU, as well as the people, kinakailangan na tayo, ibalik natin ang magandang serbisyo sa ating bayan,” Eleazar said.

(For the policemen, all the resources and support that are being given to us by the LGU, as well as the people, must be returned through our honest services.)

For his part, Mayor Jonas Cortes, on his Facebook post, said that he promised the PNP chief that the local government of Mandaue City will continue to support all policemen assigned in the city.

Here are photos of the old Canduman Police Station (left) and the newly inaugurated facility (right) which was inaugurated today.

