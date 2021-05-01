P80M Danao police station, one of most expensive stations in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An P80 million police station, which is considered as the most expensive police station in a city in Central Visayas, has opened on April 30 to serve residents in Danao City in northern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Danao City Police Station chief, said that with the new station she would do her best to maintain peace and order in the city.

Aside from it being one of the most expensive police stations in Region 7, it is also one of the biggest as it sits on a 2,338-square-meter lot.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief, who attended the April 30 launching of the police station, reminded Macatangay and his men to really take care of the police station, which is bigger than the CPPO office in Cebu City.

“Alam nyo po as far as I know hindi lang sa Region 7 ito ang pinaka expensive, pinaka mahal,pinaka-mahal na station sa city category. Mas malaki pa ito sa PPO (Police Provincial Office), so kailangan maging good steward ang mga gagamit dito alagaan nila dahil napakahirap ng maintenance ng building na ganito kalaki,” said Soriano.

(You know, as far as I know this is not only in Region 7 that this is the most expensive, it is the most expensive station in the city category. It is even bigger than the PPO (Police Provincial Office), so those who would use this should be good stewards because this building is difficult to maintain considering its size.)

It’s also different from the usual two-story police station building because the Danao Police Station is a four-story building.

General Debold Sinas, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, who attended the launching of the building, said that he planned to put a forensic laboratory in the station so that it would not only be Danao residents that would benefit from the services of the police station but also other local areas.

A plan welcomed by Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III.

Aside from that, Durano also said that the police were now given a place that they deserved.

“Looking back, it has indeed taken us some time to really and finally provide the PNP the building it deserves,” Mayor Durano said.

The old Danao Police Station was situated in the ground floor of the old municipal building that was razed by fire on January 25, 2015.

Aside from assuming the expenses of the construction of the P80 million building, the Danao City government will also shoulder the utility expenses of the police station.

Sinas said that the police could also stay at the police station in the next 25 years.

This after Sinas and the Danao City government signed the Deed of Usufruct an agreement which covers the free occupancy of the Danao police of the buidling for 25 years — the contract could be renewed if needed.

Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III also attended the opening of the police station.

