Netizens kinilig because of Dom’s message to Bea’s IG post

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are rumored celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque officially in a romantic relationship now?

This question pops up often among fans since Bea disclosed last year that Dominique is courting her. The actress still hasn’t confirmed if they are officially a couple now.

In the recent Instagram post of Bea, she was photographed wearing a sexy cherry printed dress and sunglasses with her sun kissed skin. Based from the photo she posted, she was in a beach in Malibu, California.

Dominique was one of the first to comment on the photo.

“I*y.😘,” the hunk actor wrote as a comment to Bea’s photo.

Fans of both actors were quick to react on Dominique’s sweet comment. Most of them are speculating if they are officially a couple now.

Their photo dumps in their respective social media accounts show they are both in Los Angeles, California.

The 33-year-old actress earlier said that she would be visiting the U.S. for a vacation before she would start working on new projects at GMA.

