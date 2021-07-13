IN PHOTOS: PNP chief Eleazar’s 3-day visit to Region 7

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | July 13,2021 - 09:23 PM
Eleazar

Police personnel from the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) wait for the arrival of Police General Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Sunday, July 11.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) visited Central Visayas and inspected various police stations in the region to ensure that his Intensive Cleanliness Policy is being imposed.

In all his visits from last Sunday, July 11 until today, July 13, Police General Guillermo Eleazar gave a “Very Good” mark to all the police stations which he said were all clean and organized.

However, he said that these should be observed regularly and not only during inspections done by him or other police directors.

READ: PNP chief to Cebu cops: Comply, keep your police stations always clean

From his arrival since Sunday, he visited four police stations, Police Station 3 in Lapu-Lapu City, Police Station 1 in Mandaue City, Police Station 2 in Cebu City, and Talisay City Police Station.

He also visited four police offices in Cebu, the Police Regional Office, Mandaue City Police Office, Cebu City Police Office, and Cebu Police Provincial Office, wherein he also attended certain programs like awarding of outstanding police officers, turn-over of vehicles from Cebu City local government unit to Cebu City Police Office, the inauguration of the first standard police station, Police Station 6 in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, and the SugbuSog program of the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

He also spearheaded the oath-taking of the region’s force multipliers or groups of civilians who work hand in hand with the police in their campaign against criminality.

In his visit to Cebu, Eleazar left a message and a challenge to all Central Visayas policemen to implement their policies and programs effectively and help their organization gain the trust of the community that is tainted by ‘a few police scalawags’.

He added that his ICP does not only limit to clean police stations as he said this will also instill discipline that a police officer must possess in the first place.

READ: ICP is more than just cleaning police stations, says chief PNP

Here are some photos from his arrival on July 11 to his last activity at the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) on Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

This was taken during his arrival at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

This was during his inspection of Police Station 3 in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday, July 11.

This photo was taken during his inspection at Police Station 1 in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City, on Sunday, July 11. At least 33 police personnel here were relieved over their  ‘dirty’ station last July 1.

On Monday, July 12, PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar, arrives at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) wherein he also led the awarding of at least five outstanding police personnel in Cebu.

Also on July 13, Eleazar checked the confiscated, recovered, and surrendered loose firearms from different operations conducted by various police units of PRO-7 from May to June this year.

Gen. Eleazar bumps fists with Police Colonel Josefino Ligan during his visit to the Cebu City Police Office on Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

He also joined the turnover of at least four pickup trucks donated by the Cebu City government to the Cebu City Police Office on Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

Eleazar leads the oath-taking of CCPO force multipliers at the Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

Eleazar

PNP chief Eleazar cuts the ribbon during the inauguration of the first-ever standard police station in Mandaue City this Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

As his last activity in Cebu, Eleazar visited the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

