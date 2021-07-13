IN PHOTOS: PNP chief Eleazar’s 3-day visit to Region 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) visited Central Visayas and inspected various police stations in the region to ensure that his Intensive Cleanliness Policy is being imposed.

In all his visits from last Sunday, July 11 until today, July 13, Police General Guillermo Eleazar gave a “Very Good” mark to all the police stations which he said were all clean and organized.

However, he said that these should be observed regularly and not only during inspections done by him or other police directors.

From his arrival since Sunday, he visited four police stations, Police Station 3 in Lapu-Lapu City, Police Station 1 in Mandaue City, Police Station 2 in Cebu City, and Talisay City Police Station.

He also visited four police offices in Cebu, the Police Regional Office, Mandaue City Police Office, Cebu City Police Office, and Cebu Police Provincial Office, wherein he also attended certain programs like awarding of outstanding police officers, turn-over of vehicles from Cebu City local government unit to Cebu City Police Office, the inauguration of the first standard police station, Police Station 6 in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, and the SugbuSog program of the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

He also spearheaded the oath-taking of the region’s force multipliers or groups of civilians who work hand in hand with the police in their campaign against criminality.

In his visit to Cebu, Eleazar left a message and a challenge to all Central Visayas policemen to implement their policies and programs effectively and help their organization gain the trust of the community that is tainted by ‘a few police scalawags’.

He added that his ICP does not only limit to clean police stations as he said this will also instill discipline that a police officer must possess in the first place.

