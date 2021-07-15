Mandaue Public Market tricycle terminal opens next week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Customer traffic is expected to increase at the Mandaue City Public Market with the operation starting next week of the new tricycle terminal there.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has already painted lines and installed a tricycle terminal sign in P. Ceniza St. beside the public market.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said the market’s new tricycle terminal will be operational starting next week.

The terminal can cater to 30 tricycles, 15 of which are for the unloading area and 15 for the loading area.

Jumao-as said there will be 180 tricycle drivers who are members of Looc Mandaue Tricycle Operators-Drivers Association (LOMANTODA Inc.) who will be able to operate at the market’s terminal.

The tricycles will traverse the public market to Barangays Looc, Cambaro, Alang-Alang, Opao, and Umapad.

The terminal is expected to increase the market’s foot traffic and income as each tricycle driver will be paying a terminal fee of P20 per day and P2 per exit from the terminal.

The terminal is also expected to make it easier for commuters to get a ride home.

Tricycles before were not allowed to park around the market. /rcg

