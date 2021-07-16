Woman gunned down in Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A woman, believed to be a drug personality was shot dead by still unidentified assailants on Thursday night, July 15, 2021, in Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Busay, here.

Investigators said packs of suspected shabu were recovered from the pocket of the victim, who was identified as Elera Navaja, 43, of Sitio Maracas, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Roy Bacus, an investigator of the Mabolo Police Station, information from the victim’s father revealed that the victim went out to buy egg noodles to cook for her child’s birthday when she was shot.

The father told police that the victim was jailed in 2018 for using drugs but was released months after.

Bacus said based on the father’s account, the victim had no known enemies and was a “friendly” housewife.

As of this posting, police continue to work on trying to determine the person/s behind the shooting.

/bmjo

