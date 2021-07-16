School year 2021-2022 to open on September 13 – DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — School year (S.Y.) 2021-2022 will open on September 13, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced Friday morning, July 16, 2021.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) informs that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved September 13, 2021 as the first day of the Year of Education 2021-2022, from the recommended dates of DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones,” DepEd said in a statement.

“We extend our gratitude to the President for his full support in delivering quality education in the coming year of blended learning form,” it added.

DepEd said the calendar for the school year will be released soon.

“We hope for continued solidarity and support of our stakeholders as we prepare for new challenges but very important steps to educate our youth in the midst of a global health crisis,” DepEd said.