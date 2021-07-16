Punch-drunk? ‘Makipag-contest ako ng memorization,’ says Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines — “Makipag-contest na lang siguro ako ng memorization.”

This was the response given by Senator Manny Pacquiao after President Rodrigo Duterte took a jab at the boxing champ-turned-politician for claiming that P10.4 billion funds from the social amelioration program were missing.

“Hindi naman ako sa nagyayabang pero makipag-contest na lang siguro ako ng memorization kung punch-drunk ako,” Pacquiao said in a dzBB interview.

Pressed on who he will challenge in a “memorization” contest, the senator said: “Ayoko na lang mag-abot sa ganyan.”

Pacquiao was asked about Duterte’s remarks against him, saying the senator was “punch-drunk” following his allegations of corruption in several government agencies.

“My friends, don’t believe that P10 billion is missing,” Duterte had said, speaking in Filipino, during his weekly taped briefing that aired last July 12. “I have a term for that. It is not mine. I just borrowed it. But I think Pacquiao is punch-drunk.”

The senator then lamented the criticisms against him, saying he feels bad for ordinary Filipinos, who he fears will be treated much worse given his treatment as an elected senator.

“Naaawa ako sa sambayanang Pilipino, kasi kung ako na senador, in-elect ng tao, ako na Manny Pacquiao, kaya nilang ganyanin, ano pa kaya ang mga maliliit na tao, yung mahihirap na tao?” he said.

“Kung ako nga ginaganon, kaya nilang ganyanin, ano pa kaya yung maliliit na tao, kaya nilang lokohin. Ito na yung time, na isinisigaw ko sa sambayanang Pilipino, na ipaglaban ko kayo,” Pacquiao went on.

/MUF