CCPO exec: More cops back to patroling night spots in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more policemen to be back patroling the “night spots” in Cebu City and ensuring that health protocols are observed in establishments in these areas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy director for operations, said this after policemen deployed to ensure the safety of the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during his recent visit here would be redeployed to these areas.

Parilla said the redeployment was needed amid the slight rise in cases of COVID-19 in the city.

As of July 15, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has recorded 99 active COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, pushing the number of active cases here to 1,233.

“Medyo nitaas og balik but dili na ta musugot nga mutaas pagbalik atong classification sa atong health protocol,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said.

(There is a slight increase (in COVID-19 cases) but we will not let our classification for the health protocols become alarming again.)

With this, he said this time the policemen would make sure that minimum health protocols would be observed by establishments — some of whom seemed to have relaxed some of their restrictions.

CCPO monitoring these areas

Parilla cited two areas where more policemen would be visible, who would ensure that health protocols would be properly observed.

These are areas under the jurisdiction of the Abellana Police Station especially establishments along Mango Avenue or General Maxilom Avenue, and in areas under the Mabolo Police Station.

He again warned establishments about strictly implementing the health protocols or they would be sanctioned.

Aside from monitoring these establishments, Parilla said that they would also patrol the interior portions of some barangays of the city, where residents had allegedly eased their compliance with the health protocols.

He also said that the police would not hesitate to apprehend those, who violated health protocols.

He said that this could be seen in the number of people caught and apprehended during their July 9 to 15 Oplan Bulabog operations, where 1,008 individuals were arrested for curfew and other health protocol violations.

Of this number, 160 were minors that they rescued.

Parilla said that starting tonight (July 16) more policemen would be redeployed to patrol these night spots in the city.

